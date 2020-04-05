Phoebe releases Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Hospital has released their updated COVID-19 numbers for Sunday.
As of noon Sunday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 1,320
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 40
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 5
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 119
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 24
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 3
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 553
- Total Negative Results – 1,933
- Total Patients Recovered – 272
On Sunday morning, a total of 139 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Phoebe’s main hospital, including 119 who have tested positive and 20 patients under investigation (PUI) who were awaiting test results.
“The numbers show we certainly are nowhere near the end of this public health crisis. We continue to see patients in our emergency rooms every day who are seriously ill from the virus, but there are some promising signs. Friday, we discharged more COVID-19 patients from our main hospital than we admitted and transferred. It’s not a trend yet, but it is good news that shows people are recovering from this illness, and we hope that’s an indication the transmission may be slowing,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
