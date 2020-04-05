Summer feel to begin the week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A hot area of high pressure will build over the South though midweek, causing highs to soar into the mid to upper 80s, with 90 possible in some spots. The pattern will have an early Summer feel with muggy air as dew points climb into the 70s.
Rain chances throughout the week will be spotty in nature, coming in the form of daily afternoon showers & storms at peak daytime heating. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun & clouds each day.
A better storm chance could come Easter weekend, but a lot of details need to be ironed out.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.