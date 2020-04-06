Army delays movement of all future soldiers

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The United States Army has temporarily delayed the movement of all future solders effective April 6.
The delays include soldiers scheduled to report to Fort Benning’s Maneuver Center of Excellence’s (MCOE) station unit training brigades. Soldiers who are currently in training will continue training under the screening and monitoring guidelines that were established last month.
The two-week tactical pause is to ensure appropriate safety measures at training installations for future for future soldiers.
“A tactical pause will allow all the Army training centers, of which we’re one of them, to continue to set the conditions in place to ensure that we have a safe and secure environment for new Soldiers to arrive,” said Commanding General Maj. Gen. Gary M. Brito. “And a safe and secure environment under the COVID-19 risk that we have now to continue to train the Soldiers we have. And also have a safe environment for training, medical support to all the Soldiers, civilians and families that we have here at Fort Benning.”
The MCOE continues to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Fort Benning.
