City of Smiths Station imposing mandatory curfew

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Smiths Station is imposing a mandatory curfew for residents.
Effective today, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be imposing a 10:00 p.m. curfew that will last through 5:00 a.m. EDT.
Employees of essential businesses who will be working during those times can request a verification letter from their employer.
City officials say this curfew is necessary due to continuous large gatherings during those hours and weekends.
