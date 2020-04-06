City of Smiths Station imposing mandatory curfew

By Alex Jones | April 6, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 12:11 PM

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Smiths Station is imposing a mandatory curfew for residents.

Effective today, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be imposing a 10:00 p.m. curfew that will last through 5:00 a.m. EDT.

Employees of essential businesses who will be working during those times can request a verification letter from their employer.

City officials say this curfew is necessary due to continuous large gatherings during those hours and weekends.

