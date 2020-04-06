City of Smiths Station sets curfew due to continuous social gatherings during evening, weekend

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station is imposing a curfew effective Monday, April 6 at 10 p.m. EST.
The curfew is between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and will be enforced by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. the curfew is in effect until further notice.
The curfew is due to continuous social gatherings during evening and weekend hours. The curfew is being enforced for the community’s safety.
Essential employees who will be traveling during the curfew ours can request a letter from their employer for verification if needed.
