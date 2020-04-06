Columbus River Dragons raise money for civic center employees via jersey auction

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons raised over $11,000 through the home jersey auction to benefit lost work for Columbus Civic Center employees.
“Our thanks goes to our ownership group and our fans for their generosity and we hope this provides some much needed relief in this trying time,” said Scott Brand, River Dragons President and General Manager. “These people are an integral part of our game night success and anything we can do to help our community out we are happy to do so.”
If you are a winner of a River Dragons jersey and have opted for delivery, your package will go out on Wednesday.
For those winners that have opted for pick up, that can be arranged in advance between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. starting on Wednesday.
“Due to the current health guidelines we have to keep the office closed to the public, however if you call us in advance starting on Wednesday we will be able to arrange a pickup time with safe social distancing practices in mind,” said Scott Brand.
The River Dragons phone number to call for any inquiries is 706-507-GOAL (4625).
You can also email the team at dragonsden@rdragons.com.
