Easter services moving online for churches in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Places of worship across the Chattahoochee Valley are closing their doors due to shelter-in-place orders in both Georgia and Alabama.
Instead of cancelling services, some churches are planning to use technology to celebrate Easter Sunday.
Lakewood Baptist Church in Phenix City is planning on having a live broadcast.
“We’ve been trying to brainstorm every possibility we will come up with for Easter and we finally fell back on do what we do good and we’ve been doing television ministry now for almost 40 years. So we’re going to fall back on that and we’re going to tell all of our people to please stay home, follow us on live or follow our broadcast," said Senior Pastor M.R. Hamilton.
Pastor Carlos D. Coleman from New Birth Outreach Church in Midland has found interactive ways to keep their Easter service interactive for the family, while streaming online.
“If you’ve got Easter suits and Easter dresses, or your kids are going to get dressed up send us the photos and we’re going to live stream those out as well. We do have productions planned, Easter speeches from out youth and the spoken work and even a little dance as well. So we’re trying to keep things as normal as possible, but also respect the social distancing.All of this will happen through video. None of it will take place here," said Pastor Coleman.
He is also encouraging other religious leaders to follow the social distancing rules.
“I want to encourage other leader to adhere to the social distancing. It’s very serious. If you look at those who who are suffering from COVID-19, no one wants that on their hands, so we want to be responsible, but also be connected," said Pastor Coleman.
