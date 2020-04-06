Easter services moving online for churches in the Chattahoochee Valley

“If you’ve got Easter suits and Easter dresses, or your kids are going to get dressed up send us the photos and we’re going to live stream those out as well. We do have productions planned, Easter speeches from out youth and the spoken work and even a little dance as well. So we’re trying to keep things as normal as possible, but also respect the social distancing.All of this will happen through video. None of it will take place here," said Pastor Coleman.