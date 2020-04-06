Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — William Byron has won the third NASCAR virtual race in a series put together after the coronavirus pandemic stopped sports. Byron had led the most laps in NASCAR’s first two virtual races but had nothing to show for his gaming skills. His win finally came Sunday at a virtual version of Bristol Motor Speedway. The most entertaining part of the iRacing event was the drivers' gaming streams, where they argued and complained about one another. Bubba Wallace “rage quit” the game early after an accident and Daniel Suarez and Kyle Larson were parked after virtually tangling on track.
UNDATED (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s resume has yet another entry to validate his greatness. He’s now officially a Hall of Famer. Bryant, who died in January, and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headlined a nine-person group announced Saturday as this year’s class of enshrinees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They all got into the Hall in their first year of eligibility, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings. Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton were selected. So was former FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann.