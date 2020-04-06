Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — A man was shot dead by police in Florida who responded to a hostage standoff that involved his former partner and her 9-year-old son. News outlets reported Sunday that the man shot and wounded two of the woman’s relatives Saturday night at her apartment in Hialeah, Florida. The man barricaded himself inside with the woman and boy, while the two relatives escaped and were hospitalized. A SWAT team responded and was met with gunfire from the man, with one of the officers wounded in the foot. Authorities say he will recover. The officers later entered to rescue the boy and shot the man dead.