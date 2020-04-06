Man arrested in Columbus for Mar. murder in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple shootings in one night left a Phenix City man dead in mid-March and now a man has been arrested and charged with murder.
An investigation identified 24-year-old Jaquandre Shyontez Bowen. Authorities have been searching for Bowen since the murder.
He was taken into custody at the Grand Reserve Apartments in Columbus by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on Apr. 6.
Bowen is being held in the Muscogee County Jail where he awaits an extradition hearing.
