MCSO reserve deputy tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A reserve deputy with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Donna Tompkins confirms.
The reserve deputy received his positive test last Friday. Today, Monday, Apr. 6, is his tenth day not working with the MCSO.
Two other employees were working around him at the time. They have each been self-quarantined at home per the Department of Public Health’s guidelines.
There are no reports that either of these two employees are experiencing any symptoms. They are expected to return to work on Monday, Apr. 13.
The reserve deputy who tested positive is showing signs of improvement.
