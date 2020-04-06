Muscogee Co. Sheriff explains details of Gov. Kemp deputizing sheriffs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is granting sheriff’s offices across the state the authority to enforce provisions of the new shelter in place order.
Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins said this means they will have the power to enforce violations on businesses that don’t comply.
“Any police officer or deputy sheriff could cite people that were violating the order. We could cite you, write you a ticket, that kind of thing, but if there were a situation in the county that needed an action to actually close a business, the power has been vested with the sheriff to make that decision," said Sheriff Tompkins.
Essential businesses such as grocery stores, medical facilities, pharmacies and drive-through restaurants will still be open to the public as long as they are following guidelines. Other businesses, such as gyms, bars, hair and nail salons, will remain closed.
Sheriff Tompkins said they do not want to close businesses, but are hoping everyone adheres to the shelter in place order.
“We understand what a difficult time this is, but we want to just get voluntary compliance for the most part. We don’t really want to have to be in that position, but again if we were, then those decisions would have to be made," said Sheriff Tompkins.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.