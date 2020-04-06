Opelika mayor signs executive order to limit number of customers in retail, grocery stores

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The mayor of Opelika signed an executive order Monday to limit the number of customers in retail and grocery stores within the Opelika city limits.
The purpose of the executive order is to prevent crowding at retail and grocery stores to protect the health of Opelika citizens. The order will be in effect until it’s rescinded by mayoral order.
The following guidelines go into effect April 8 at 7 a.m.:
Social distancing:
1. Allow no more than 20 percent of stated fire capacity in the store at a time. (Note this reduced capacity is approximately 150 square feet per person.) Twenty percent capacity limit does not apply to employees. Stores are required to count the number of customers entering and exiting the store and to enforce this as the emergency maximum occupancy.
2. Clearly mark 6 foot spacing in lines and other high-traffic areas and consider ways to encourage spacing if there are lines outside. Consider posting signage or using ropes to direct customers and to limit bottlenecks/encourage flow in high density areas of stores.
3. Designate employees to monitor social distancing and assist customers.
4. Maximize space between customers and employees at checkout. Cleaning and sanitation:
5. Designate employee(s) to ensure the cleaning guidelines set by the CDC are followed.
6. Discontinue self-serve foods and product sampling.
Notice:
7. Post a conspicuous notice of the store’s emergency maximum occupancy at all entrances. Limit time in store, especially for vulnerable populations.
8. Consider exclusive hours for those in high-risk populations, including seniors, where stores will limit their capacity to 10 percent of fire capacity at any time.
9. Larger grocery stores and retailers (those with greater than 25,000 SF), are encouraged to offer pickup and/or delivery options. The order remains in effect until such time it is rescinded by Mayoral Order.
View the executive order below:
