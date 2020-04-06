Patients recovering from COVID-19 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WTVM) - 1,400 patients have tested positive in Albany at one local hospital, but the good news is out of that number, nearly a fourth of them have completely recovered.
According to doctors at Phoebe Putney Health System, medical professionals attribute two drugs to help aid in the recovery process – azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine.
Harold Jenkins is just one patient out of the 340 who have made a full recovery from COVID-19 and he was released last week. Jenkins marks one out of the several patients who recovered well enough to be discharged from the hospital.
“Just in the month of March, we have had about 54 patients who had been admitted with COVID-19 who have now been discharged,” said Steve Kitchen, chief medical officer of Phoebe.
Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and are able to recover at home without medical care, while severe cases, like Jenkins, often receive supportive care in the hospital, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For cases that are harder to combat, Phoebe is utilizing azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine.
As of Monday, nearly 280,000 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University website. That number will only continue to rise if people practice the CDC guidelines, according to medical professionals like.
“I don’t think it’s a battle we are going to win in the hospitals. I think it’s a battle we are going to defeat with those public health measures that have proven to be effective time after time,” Kitchen said.
While Jenkins said his experience with coronavirus has been an interesting one, he is now back home with his family in the comfort of his own home.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.