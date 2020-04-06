Rain Chances Gradually on the Rise This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beautiful start to the week with more sunshine in store today and highs climbing once again into the 80s this afternoon. A few clouds will be around at times, but the sky will stay mostly sunny. Apart from a stray shower during the heat of the day, rain chances should hold off until later tomorrow.
A series of disturbances passing through the Southeast this week will keep the weather pattern more unsettled in the days ahead. It won’t be raining all day long, but a chance of rain and thunderstorms will be in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday with the best coverage for now looking to be on Wednesday. At this time, we are not expecting any severe weather concerns, just some run of the mill showers with rumbles of thunder at times.
Temperatures will remain in the 80s each day until we look a little more seasonable in the 70s by the end of the week, and trending drier for Friday. Some uncertainty in the forecast for Easter weekend though. We could be eyeing some storms moving into the Valley on Easter Sunday, but we’ll have to finetune that possibility in the days ahead. We’ll keep you posted! Regardless, temperatures look a little cooler by Friday into Sunday with 40s possible for the start of the weekend.
