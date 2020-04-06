Recovered COVID-19 patients urged to donate plasma

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’ve had COVID-19 and recovered from the illness, LifeSouth is asking that you donate plasma to help others with their recovery efforts.
LifeSouth has partnered with medical centers in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida to collect the plasma in order to provide transfusions to patients still battling the pandemic.
The plasma contains antibodies that may help fight the virus.
Recovered coronavirus patients who were tested and found positive, can donate plasma if they have not had symptoms for at least 14 days and test negative by a lab, or after 28 days without symptoms with no follow-up testing required.
LifeSouth says the treatment is considered an investigational new drug by the FDA and collected donations will be sent to medical centers to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.
Plasma is the clear, straw-colored liquid in the blood that remains when red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets are removed.
Potential donors should email medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707 to offer their help.
