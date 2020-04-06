Renovation underway at old Doctor’s Hospital building in Columbus to provide more COVID-19 support

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Aflac CEO Dan Amos and his wife Kathelen announced last week a $1 million donation to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital to increase the number of beds available to treat COVID-19 patients.
Webb Construction Group, the Phenix City-based construction company handling to renovation, said Monday that the completion of an additional 29 medical surgical beds and seven intensive care beds will be completed by Friday.
Webb Construction Group along with Piedmont Construction was tasked with renovating an additional five-story building on Piedmont’s campus, which will help provide additional support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The expedited renovation project at the old Doctor’s Hospital should be completed by April 10.
