Salem man, juvenile arrested for Auburn car break-ins, thefts

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem man and a juvenile from Auburn have been arrested for breaking into vehicles in Auburn and stealing from them.
19-year-old Andrew Tyler Fielder and a 17-year-old were seen walking through a parking lot in the 200 block of W. Longleaf Dr. during the early morning hours of Apr. 5 pulling on door handles.
Officers responded to the area and watched as Fielder and the juvenile got into an unsecured vehicle.
The pair were detained and officers were able to determine that other vehicles in the area had been broken into and had items stolen from them. The property was recovered on the scene.
Fielder is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $6,000 bond. The juvenile was released to a guardian.
Additional charges are expected.
