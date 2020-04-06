Second Stewart Detention Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A second employee at the Stewart Detention Center operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has tested positive for COVID-19.
CoreCivic, who owns the detainment facility, says that the employee’s last shift was Mar. 23.
The employee is currently in self-isolation at home.
Other employees or contractors who may have had contact with the employee have been informed of the positive test and told to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
