Second Stewart Detention Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

Second Stewart Detention Center employee tests positive for COVID-19
(Source: Sharifa Jackson)
By Alex Jones | April 6, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 1:57 PM

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A second employee at the Stewart Detention Center operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has tested positive for COVID-19.

CoreCivic, who owns the detainment facility, says that the employee’s last shift was Mar. 23.

The employee is currently in self-isolation at home.

Other employees or contractors who may have had contact with the employee have been informed of the positive test and told to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.