Warm Temperatures & T-Storm Chances Through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we move through the middle part of this week, look for several disturbances to move in from the north and west which will bring us a chance of rain and storms. Timing out each individual disturbance will be difficult, but I believe the first decent chance at getting rain and a few strong storms will come overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, and then again at points on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s through Thursday, but Friday we will dry out and cool off with highs back in the lower 70s with a few spots in the upper 60s. Beyond that, there is considerable disagreement about how the rest of the extended forecast plays out. I think we may have two chances for strong to severe storms in the future - one late Saturday into Sunday and another next Tuesday into Wednesday. I would encourage you to keep checking future forecasts since it will be impossible to nail down the exact timing of these disturbances along the way until we get a little closer.