Acute Care Emergence in Columbus testing for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Healthcare facilities across the Chattahoochee Valley are stepping in to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Acute Care Emergence (ACE) Healthcare Center on Veterans Parkway in Columbus is testing those who meet the criteria directed by the CDC.
ACE Healthcare is currently during nose swab tests which take around 48 to 72 business hours for results to come back. ACE Healthcare said its working to bring in a different test to deliver results in minutes.
"Later this week, we hope to get in a test that is a blood test and it gives rapid results in about five minutes,” said Mellissa Bell, a nurse practitioner at ACE Healthcare. “And it can indicate whether you've been exposed to COVID-19, or you have developed antibodies against the disease, or if you have an active infection."
To make an appointment for testing, call 706-221-6800.
