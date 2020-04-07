Ala. pediatricians alter practices, offer COVID-19 advice to parents

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Pediatricians throughout the state of Alabama are having to alter the way they treat their patients during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic poses challenges to our healthcare, economic, and social systems unlike anything we have ever experienced in our lifetimes. The social distancing orders have caused a significant decline in primary care visits,” said Wes Stubblefield, MD, FAAP, President of the Alabama Chapter-American Academy of Pediatrics.
Many Alabama pediatricians are employing the following methods:
- Maintaining specific hours to see patients for well child visits
- Meeting patients in the parking lot of the practice
- Allowing only one caregiver to accompany a child into the exam room
- Cleaning and disinfecting exam rooms between patients
Doctors are also providing parents with important information that can help keep their children safe and healthy.
- Maintain consistent care with your child’s own doctor; your pediatrician is providing telehealth – allowing you to talk to a doctor via telephone or secure video - so that you can stay at home and get care when needed; this will reduce everyone’s risk of exposure.
- If your child is sick or you need to make an appointment, call the office instead of showing up without an appointment.
- Keep your appointments; simply call ahead to assure the steps you need to take. It is very important that your child be seen for regular vaccinations that are critical for his overall health and well-being.
- Most practices are limiting adults/other family members accompanying the child to one person.
- If your child has a well visit scheduled and develops a fever, please call to reschedule.
- If your child is showing symptoms and has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, please call your pediatrician’s office for instructions about where they can be tested.
The Alabama Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics have also produced a video message with tips for parents that you can watch below.
