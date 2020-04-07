Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces Ribbons of Hope campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Governor Kay Ivey announced her “Ribbons of Hope” campaign on Tuesday, April 7.
During the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Ivey encourages the people of Alabama to tie ribbons around a tree or pole in their front yard as a symbol to remind everyone to pray for medical personnel, first responders and for one another.
The “Ribbons of Hope” can be tied around trees, mailboxes or fixtures in front yards to symbolize faith, hope, love and prayer.
Governor Ivey hopes these simple gestures will create unity among the community and will become a beacon of encouragement for everyone who sees them.
“Let’s use whatever ribbon we already have from a past celebration and may we see a beautiful array of color line our neighborhood streets," Governor Ivey said. “These ribbons will serve as a reminder to the people of our state that we are lifting each other in prayer, and that just like after the great flood in Genesis, we are mindful of the hope and promise of God during this pandemic.”
Governor Ivey was joined by several local pastors today to officially tie the first “Ribbon of Hope” on a tree in front of the Alabama State Capitol.
