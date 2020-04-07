Chance of Storms Through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Look for a chance of rain and storms in the forecast through Thursday with the timing of each individual disturbance expected to move through difficult to gauge. I think by Thursday morning, we will see rain and storms in spots with some clearing by the afternoon and highs in the 70s and 80s both days. For Friday, we will cool things off with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and a mix of clouds and sun. Expect increasing clouds on Saturday and dry conditions, but Easter Sunday may be stormy - a potent storm system has the chance to bring strong or severe storms into the area, especially later in the day. We’ll have to keep a close eye on this system in the coming days. We should dry things out and cool things down heading into next week with highs back in the 60s and 70s and lows back in the 40s and 50s. We’ll have to monitor frost potential in the normally colder locations by the middle of next week, though I don’t think it will be a widespread issue.