City of Columbus announces changes to METRA bus service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The METRA bus service in Columbus is experiencing some changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Columbus Consolidated Government is announcing changes to the public transportation service effective Monday, Apr. 6.
Fixed Ride and Dial-a-Ride will operate the Saturday schedule from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.
The last lineup for METRA buses will begin their route at 6:30 p.m.
METRA is also enforcing social distancing on their buses. The administrative office will also be closed.
These changes are expected to last through April 13.
For more information on METRA services, call 706-225-4673.
