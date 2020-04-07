Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old last seen near Bullet Blvd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing person.
Nche’ Williams, 22, was last seen near Bullet Boulevard on Monday, April 6.
Williams is 5′6″ and weighs around 140 pounds. She has shoulder length black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.
She may be driving a 2000 Toyota Camry, blue-gray in color, bearing Georgia tag number RQH0598.
Anyone with information on William’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
