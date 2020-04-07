Conviction upheld for 2008 capital murder of Auburn University student

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County circuit judge denied the post-conviction challenge to a 2008 capital murder conviction last Friday.
35-year-old Courtney Lockhart was convicted in November 2010 for the kidnapping and murder of Auburn University freshman Lauren Burk in March 2008.
Lockhart was sentenced to death. He filed a post-conviction petition to have his conviction and sentence reversed.
According to the court’s order, Lockhart was waiting in a parking lot at Auburn University when Burk left a campus building at around 8 p.m. and walked toward her car. Lockhart approached Burk, pointed a gun at her, and ordered her inside her car.
Lockhart forced Burk to undress and they drove around for about 30 minutes. Lockhart said Burke listened to him talk about how bad he felt his life was and offered to help him find a job. Burk opened the passenger door and jumped from the moving car. Lockhart then shot her at close range.
Lockhart used Burk’s debit card to buy gas and returned her car to the university’s parking lot where he doused it with gas and set it on fire. He left the area in his own vehicle.
Lockhart drove to Georgia where over a three-day period, he robbed one woman at gunpoint in a LaGrange nursing home parking lot and another woman in a Sam’s Club parking lot in Columbus. In Newnan, he also hit a woman in the back of her head, held a gun to her head, shoved her into the floorboard of her car. He returned to his own vehicle and fled the area when he noticed a witness was watching him.
Lockhart’s tag number was captured via surveillance video. He was captured after an initial traffic stop ended in a high-speed chase.
After his arrest, it was discovered that Lockhart had also robbed at least two women at gun point in Phenix City and Smiths Station days before murdering Burk.
