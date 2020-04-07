EAMC gives update on current COVID-19 cases and testing statistics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) released an update Monday on COVID-19 cases and testing statistics.
As of 4:20 p.m. Monday, April 6, there are 34 patients hospitalized at EAMC with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
26 patients who were previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged. There are 22 patients hospitalized at EAMC with suspected COVID-19. 17 patients hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since received negative test results.
See confirmed COVID-19 cases by county in EAMC’s immediate service area:
Lee County – 118
Chambers County – 96
Tallapoosa County – 31
Randolph County – 12
Russell County – 10
Clay County – 9
Macon County – 5
Bullock County – 2
EAMC COVID-19 testing statistics:
COVID-19 tests submitted by EAMC -1,753
COVID-19 tests that were negative -1,131
COVID-19 tests that are pending results - 168
Percentage of EAMC test kits that have tested positive – 14.1 percent
EAMC’s screening hotline is open 24 hours a day and schedules testing between 1 a.m. and 7 p.m. To hotline can be reached at 334-528-SICK.
