EAMC gives update on current COVID-19 cases and testing statistics
By Olivia Gunn | April 6, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 11:37 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) released an update Monday on COVID-19 cases and testing statistics.

As of 4:20 p.m. Monday, April 6, there are 34 patients hospitalized at EAMC with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

26 patients who were previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged. There are 22 patients hospitalized at EAMC with suspected COVID-19. 17 patients hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since received negative test results.

See confirmed COVID-19 cases by county in EAMC’s immediate service area:

Lee County – 118

Chambers County – 96

Tallapoosa County – 31

Randolph County – 12

Russell County – 10

Clay County – 9

Macon County – 5

Bullock County – 2

EAMC COVID-19 testing statistics:

COVID-19 tests submitted by EAMC -1,753

COVID-19 tests that were negative -1,131

COVID-19 tests that are pending results - 168

Percentage of EAMC test kits that have tested positive – 14.1 percent

EAMC’s screening hotline is open 24 hours a day and schedules testing between 1 a.m. and 7 p.m. To hotline can be reached at 334-528-SICK.

