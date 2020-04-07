Ga. Rep.Calvin Smyre talks new coronavirus Community Outreach Task Force

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgians are on day four of Governor Brian Kemp’s stay at home order.
Local leaders are encouraging folks to only leave their homes if absolutely necessary.
Georgia Representative Calvin Smyre is on the Governor’s Community Outreach Task Force. Smyre said his best advice is to follow local, state, and national officials. He said staying home as much as possible will help get this global pandemic behind us.
“March 16th, I haven’t been outside, well except the back yard," Smyre said.
Smyre is doing his part to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus. He said he’s been home every day for more than three weeks since the special session ended.
“My hobby is jigsaw puzzles," Smyre said. "So, I’ve been having an opportunity to do that at home and reaching out to others over the phone, having virtual meetings over the phone. And having some sort of engagement with individuals I think is another way to pass the day.”
Working from home, dialing into conference calls, and following closely with the CDC’s guidelines.
“Everybody has a role to play," Smyre said. "And if everybody plays a small role and lead one teach one sort of philosophy, if we can do that, then I think we can flatten this curve and get in front of this situation.”
Smyre is a member of Kemp’s community outreach task force. He said their goal is to provide guidance on overcoming hardships during this pandemic, educating the public, and encouraging the public. Smyre recognizes it’s not easy to stay at home for such a long period of time.
“In order to get this behind us, the key now is to stay in place, shelter in place, and follow the guidelines of city, county, and state leaders," Smyre said.
Smyre said he’s on calls with Kemp on a regular basis and hopes to continue educating the public as more information about this virus becomes available.
