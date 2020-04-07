Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Scottie Lewis is returning for his sophomore season. Lewis is one of the Southeastern Conference's best defenders. He made the announcement via social media by saying “we have some unfinished business.” The 6-foot-5 Lewis had been considered a one-and-done prospect when he arrived in Gainesville last summer. His defensive prowess overshadowed his offensive skills for much of his first collegiate season. The New Jersey native averaged 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds to go along with a team-leading 36 blocks. The Gators still await word on a pair of sophomores: point guard Andrew Nembhard and forward Keyontae Johnson.