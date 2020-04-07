Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A supermoon rises in the sky this week, looking to be the biggest and brightest of the year. Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call this cosmic combo a supermoon. NASA is encouraging everyone to look skyward, whether it's outside or through a living room window. The moon will be 221,855 miles away at its fullest Tuesday night. There's a string of supermoons this spring. So if you miss this lunar show, catch the next one in May.