MCSD implementing additional safety measures considering latest CDC guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is enforcing additional safety measures considering the latest guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The school district has postponed instruction packet pick up scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8.
The district is placing safety first as what’s deemed to be a pivotal point in exposure and transmission is approaching.
The student learning continuity plan will continue. The change only impacts the physical printed packets.
For more information on the MCSD’s COVID-19 plan, click here.
