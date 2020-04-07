More than 1,200 people tested for COVID-19 during community-wide testing event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday was the last day of community COVID-19 testing offered by Mercy Med at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus.
Officials said more than 1,243 people were tested over the course of the four-day event.
Officials with Mercy Med said those tested should expect their results back within 48 to 72 hours. They said they think the event was a success and are thankful their partners and volunteers call came together the past few days.
“We feel like it's gone very well,” said Billy Holbrook, director of development at Mercy Med. “We've had a strong response every day from patients and the community. It's been very steady. From another point of view, it's encouraging to see our community rally and respond to help us with volunteers. We have real estate volunteers helping park cars, we have surgeons doing the same thing.”
Another community testing event has not been planned for the near future, but people can still get tested by appointment at the Columbus Health Department and at Mercy Med.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.