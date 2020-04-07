New social distancing guidelines in place at Opelika stores

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller signed an executive order to place new social distancing guidelines at grocery stores and retailers within the city limits.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, grocery shopping for many is a little stressful.
“It’s kind of scary, but you still got to come and get what you need and then run right back in,” shopper Regina Preston said.
In addition to empty shelves, many shoppers said they’re worried about what they’re exposed to while out and about.
“I might get coughed on or touch something,” Preston said.
Another shopper, Jordan Hunt, said he wasn’t worried but still was taking some precautions.
“I wear gloves and I have hand sanitizer,” he said. “I try and keep my distance from people.”
But an executive order signed by Fuller adds new guidelines for grocery stores and retailers to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We had some stores that were continuing to have problems with crowding, and we thought we needed to do something,” Fuller said.
This order, effective beginning April 8, requires stores to limit customers to no more than 20 percent of fire capacity, as well as count the number of customers coming and going.
Stores must have marked 6-foot spacing in lines and heavy traffic areas and designate employees to make sure they’re following cleaning guidelines set by the Centers for disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We want to keep all shoppers safe,” Fuller said. “At the same, we want to keep those store employees safe. So, it’s for the good of customers, it’s for the good of the employees, it’s for the good of the community to do this.”
According to Fuller, many big box stores already had similar policies in place, but he felt it necessary to extend these policies throughout the city.
“We know the statistics say if we maintain the proper social distancing, this thing will flatten and be finished sooner than later,” he said.
Some residents said they’re glad for any extra protection against the spread of the virus.
“I think it’s great,” Hunt said. “Save as many lives as you can. We still have to do essential things. We still need the food, so just making sure people are staying as safe as possible.”
According to the mayor, it will be considered a misdemeanor if a store violates this order.
