Phoebe ‘pleased’ with number of recovering COVID-19 patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Phoebe’s top health official said the hospital system is pleased with the number of recovering COVID-19 patients.
The hospital system also released its daily COVID-19 numbers Tuesday.
As of noon Tuesday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 1,505
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 45
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 7
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 131
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 26
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 487
- Total Negative Results – 2,247
- Total Patients Recovered – 540
Over the last 24 hours, Phoebe received 266 test results throughout the health system and that number includes 104 positive results and 162 negatives, as well as four additional deaths of positive COVID-19 patients.
“We’re pleased the number of recovered patients continues to grow rapidly, but we know we’re still in this fight for the long haul. Yesterday, we treated 45 likely COVID-19 patients in our main emergency center. That’s down from our highest single-day total of 73, but it is the third-highest total of any day since the COVID-19 crisis began. That tells us people in our community are still contracting the virus at a significant rate, and we must be prepared to continue to meet substantial COVID-19 healthcare demands for quite some time to come,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
