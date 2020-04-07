Phoebe ‘pleased’ with number of recovering COVID-19 patients

“We’re pleased the number of recovered patients continues to grow rapidly, but we know we’re still in this fight for the long haul. Yesterday, we treated 45 likely COVID-19 patients in our main emergency center. That’s down from our highest single-day total of 73, but it is the third-highest total of any day since the COVID-19 crisis began. That tells us people in our community are still contracting the virus at a significant rate, and we must be prepared to continue to meet substantial COVID-19 healthcare demands for quite some time to come,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.