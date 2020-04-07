Showers & Storms Around at Times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain chances return to the forecast today and stick around through Thursday, but we aren’t expecting much in the way of rainfall. A series of disturbances passing through the Valley over the next few days will bring off-and-on waves of showers and thunderstorms before we dry out again on Friday. No day will be a washout, so expect periods of dry weather, too. Apart from some light rain showers at times today, the best rain coverage should hold off until tonight into Wednesday morning, followed by another batch of storms for Thursday. Any severe weather looks to stay outside of our area for the most part, with a very low-end risk for some gusty winds on the northern edge of the Chattahoochee Valley. Despite more clouds around each day, temperatures will still run above average in the 80s.