Americus company creates service shield to prevent spread of COVID-19 at drive-thru

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A company in Americus is doing its part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state and beyond.
Industry Visuals created the service shield. The service shield provides a physical barrier at any business drive-thru to help reduce the risk of virus exposure to the employee and customer while interacting within six feet of each other.
Bob Bruns, the owner of Industry Visuals, said creating the product meant a lot to him because his wife works in the healthcare field.
“Its important to do things like this because we’re all facing the same battle together," said Bruns. "We want to help people stay safe.”
The service shield is perfect for fast food restaurants, pharmacies, banks, and other businesses that offer drive-thru pick up and or payment.
