Barbour County Health Department providing drive-thru testing for COVID-19

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Barbour County Health Department will host two COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinics this week.
The first clinic will be available Thursday at Eufaula High School. Drivers must enter from Highway 431 onto Tiger Drive. The second day of testing will take place Friday at the Barbour County Health Department in Clayton.
Both drive-thru clinics will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST.
See criteria for testing below:
- Healthcare workers
- 65 or older
- Immunocompromised
- Associated with a long-term health facility
- Have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath
Organizers said no appointment is necessary, but people are urged to bring a doctor’s referral to the testing site.
