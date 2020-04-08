Closing store in Opelika making face masks to help community during COVID-19 pandemic

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A clothing store in East Alabama is stepping up to make masks for the community and to also allow customers to pay it forward.
Griff Goods, a sustainable men’s clothing store in Opelika, shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the owners have reopened to make the masks.
Each mask is $20, and the price covers the cost of one mask for the customer plus a second mask donated to a healthcare professional. The owner of Griff Goods said they didn’t plan on masks being the first original piece of Griff Goods clothing, but felt it was necessary to step up and help the community.
The masks are made of sustainable fabric that can be washed and reused. They are double layered with an interior pocket made to be used with a filter like a HEPA vacuum bag or coffee filter.
Masks can be ordered via Griff Goods’ website.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.