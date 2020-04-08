Columbus police searching for missing, “possibly dangerous” man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for assistance in locating a missing man who they say is possibly dangerous.
30-year-old Mark Lance Katchem was last seen in the area of Cusseta Rd. on Friday, Apr. 3.
He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a khaki sweater with red and black stripes and khaki Timberland boots.
Katchem was seen leaving in a brown Ford Taurus with either a backpack or duffel bag.
If you or someone you know sees Katchem or has information on his whereabouts, you are asked to exercise caution and contact CPD immediately by calling 911 or 706-653-3449.
