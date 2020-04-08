EAMC gives update on COVID-19 cases and testing statistics

By Olivia Gunn | April 8, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 11:53 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama medical Center released an update on its COVID-19 cases and testing statistics Wednesday evening.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, there are 43 patients hospitalized at EAMC with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. 31 previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged. There are 18 patients hospitalized at EAMC with suspected COVID-19 and 16 patients who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since received a negative test result.

See EAMC COVID-19 testing statistics below:

  • 1,965 COVID-19 tests submitted by EAMC
  • 1,515 COVID-19 tests that were negative
  • 153 COVID-19 tests that are pending results
  • 15.9 percent of EAMC test kits that have tested positive

See confirmed COVID-19 cases by county in EAMC’s immediate service areas as of 5 p.m. April 8:

  • Lee County – 187
  • Chambers County – 131
  • Tallapoosa County – 43
  • Randolph County – 15
  • Russell County – 14
  • Clay County – 11
  • Macon County – 6
  • Bullock County – 3

