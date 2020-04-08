Former Troup Co. sheriff’s deputy loses battle with cancer

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A longtime law enforcement officer in Troup County has lost his battle with cancer.
Former TCSO Deputy Billy Baker was diagnosed with cancer nearly 11 months ago and passed away during the night with his wife by his side.
In 1985, former Dep. Baker began his career as a reserve officer in the Enterprise, Ala. Police Department and also began working with the LaGrange Police Department until 1998 to work in the family grocery business.
In 2005, he returned to law enforcement with the Grantville Police Department until he joined the Troup County Sheriff’s Office in 2014.
Dep. Baker retired earlier in 2020.
He was also one of the first full-time, paid firefighters in Troup County in the 1980s.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.