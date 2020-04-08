Healthcare workers discuss ways to shop safely during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While shopping for groceries and other household items falls under the “essential tasks” category in most stay-at-home-orders, it’s also important that you’re not spreading germs or contracting them in the process.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said you should be wearing a cloth face covering before you even leave your home. Leaders with the Columbus Health Department said it can be helpful.
“It will help you from touching your face for one thing. It will also help you from spreading any germs that you have. We know now that a virus is contagious before you have symptoms,” said Pam Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
Some stores also provide disinfectant wipes for you to clean your shopping cart. Just make sure you dispose of the wipe after you use it.
Wearing gloves is optional is still important, but a Columbus said it’s important to properly take them off and dispose them.
“So, it’s important to take off gloves properly so you don’t transfer germs anywhere," said nurse Valerie Scruggs-Proffit. "So, you just want to grab a hold of the outside of the glove like this, pull straight out. You want to crumble it up into your hand, and then go skin to skin with your finger underneath the finger with the other hand pulling straight off so that you’re not touching the inside of the glove, so all of the gloves are on the inside.”
According to the CDC, there is no link that food or food packaging is directly tied to getting sick from COVID-19, but they are suggesting following food safety guideline by cleaning, separating, and cooking and chilling your food. The CDC also recommends people at high risk of contracting the virus shop at special times designated by the store and avoid shopping if you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.