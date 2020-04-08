‘I feel blessed’: COVID-19 survivor reflects on time in hospital

COVID-19 RECOVERY: "Haven't made it all the way back yet, but I'm feeling a heck of a lot better than I was." - Harold Jenkins of Camilla. Jenkins was in the hospital at Phoebe in Albany, GA for 10 days, including 3 days in the ICU on a ventilator. Last Thursday, he became the second COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Phoebe to get well enough to go HOME. He says he's still working on regaining his strength and doing breathing treatments to prevent pneumonia. He says he drew on this piece of advice from his father: "He'd say, 'son, just keep living, and you'll find the answer to things.'" He also says his faith and prayers from his loved ones made a huge difference in his progress. "The only person gonna stop me is the man above. When He tells me, 'Harold it's time to sit down and go home,' I ain't gonna complain."