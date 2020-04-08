Local hospital in critical need of hand-sewn masks for patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local hospital is in critical need of hand-sewn masks for patients in the Emergency Department’s waiting areas who have not been evaluated for COVID-19 yet.
The need for hand-sewn masks is on the rise after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent recommendation that everyone leaving the house should wear a cloth mask.
Piedmont Columbus Regional is collecting hand-sewn masks to use at both the Midtown and Northside campuses. They’re looking for masks made out of breathable blend linens or fabrics. Cotton, ribbon, or elastic can be used to secure the mask behind the head and ears.
“We’re not unlike any other hospital in the country in terms of this is a very valuable commodity that we need to conserve and use appropriately," said Cary Burcham, chief nursing officer for Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Burcham said they need masks for patients and designated visitors so they can conserve medical equipment. One example is giving a mask to a dad coming to visit a mom who just had a baby.
“This is something there’s a significant need for because, again, we’re conserving medical equipment to use for the proper use that it’s for,” Burcham explained.
Sydney Foshee with the Columbus Regional Foundation, which is collecting mask donations, said the need for these masks is continuous.
“Life continues on. People will continue to have their children here at the hospital. They’ll continue to be potentially injured and so we need these masks to be able to supply some of our more vulnerable patient populations, as well as the average patient, with that extra layer of protection," Foshee said.
Burcham said while this is a challenging time for the country with fear of the unknown, it’s been one of the most rewarding times for him in the healthcare field.
“I have seen so many people in the community open their hearts and give generously to us knowing that I’ve got a lot of nurses on the front lines that are taking care of sick people and some of the sickest of the sick. And so it just feels very good and we’re very appreciative and thankful," Burcham expressed.
Burcham said they do a quality assurance check when they first get the masks. Then, he said the masks are cleaned for free by Master Kleen Dry Cleaners before one final check. After this process, the masks are then given out to patients and visitors to keep.
Foshee said they can provide a letter of authorization for travel for anyone wanting to drive to donate a mask during the shelter-in-place order.
Piedmont needs masks in different sizes, ranging from pediatric patients to adult patients. Click here for a link to the face mask sewing pattern.
Masks can be dropped off at Columbus Piedmont Regional Foundation’s office located at 707 Center Street Suite 100, Columbus, GA 31909.
Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call 706-660-6115 or email PCR_Foundation@piedmont.org.
