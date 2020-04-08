Protections for tenants during coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For those who are not able to pay rent during these tough economic times, there is a federal act in place for public housing, but relief for tenants renting from privately owned properties varies by state.
There is no specific moratorium, or suspension, on paying rent in Georgia during the coronavirus crisis. However, Sally Haskins with the Georgia Legal Services Program said the Supreme Court of Georgia issued two Emergency Judicial Orders delaying the eviction process.
“If your landlord comes to you and says hey, you didn’t pay your rent on the first of the month, you know you owe it,' they can’t say leave. They have to go to court and they have to get a court order. It’s called a Writ of Possession to have a tenant put out," Haskins said.
This means a tenant cannot be evicted for not paying rent in Georgia until the State of Emergency is lifted, which is currently May 13. This doesn’t mean that the tenant will not eventually owe the money.
“Come May the 14th, really after the order is lifted, then they can go to court and ask that the rent be paid into court and they would have to pay all their back rent,” Haskins explained.
Across the river, Holly Ray with Legal Services Alabama said there is a statewide moratorium, or suspension, for rent payment signed by Governor Kay Ivey earlier this month.
“What Governor Ivey’s order actually does is stop the granting of that Writ of Possession and the execution of that Writ of Possession. So, it stops the courts from issuing a Writ to put the tenant out because of the shelter-in-place order," Ray said.
Ray said this also prevents the sheriff’s office from making a tenant leave the property who was evicted prior to the order. She said there is not a specified end date for the suspension of evictions for those who do not pay their rent on time, but said Ray said it will at least go through when April 30. That is when Alabama’s shelter-in-place order is currently scheduled to be lifted.
She also said she’s seen many landlords be understanding with their tenants through partial payment plans, use of their security deposit toward rent, or plans to use their stimulus check toward rent.
Ray said they’ve seen an increase in self-help evictions in Alabama, which is when a landlord changes the locks or shuts off power. In Georgia, Haskins said they are doing private landlord-tenant cases across the state, which she said is something they’ve not done in the past.
The federal CARES Act protects some tenants living in federally-backed housing from eviction for not paying rent until July 25, 2020.
