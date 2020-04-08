Severe Weather Possible Wednesday Evening

The weather looks quieter and more seasonable for Friday and Saturday with highs back down in the 70s and even 40s possible for the start of the weekend. The tranquil weather will be short-lived though; it looks increasingly likely that the Deep South will have a severe weather threat to deal with on Easter Sunday. Still too far out to iron out the exact timing and threats, but make sure you have your severe weather plan in place for Easter, and you’re staying up to date on the latest changes in the forecast. Past any lingering showers or storms early Monday, the weather pattern looks quieter again next week with cooler, more pleasant spring weather (highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s) and a welcome dose of sunshine.