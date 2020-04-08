Severe Weather Possible Wednesday Evening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cloudy skies and dense fog to start off Hump Day for most of the Valley, but we’ll trade in the gloomy morning for a stormy evening as a batch of strong thunderstorms moves in from the northwest around dinnertime. All of our area remains under a Level 2/5 risk for severe storms that could produce damaging wind gusts and quarter-sized hail late this afternoon into the evening hours. Then, another line of storms will move in for Thursday morning before drying out during the afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the Southeast.
The weather looks quieter and more seasonable for Friday and Saturday with highs back down in the 70s and even 40s possible for the start of the weekend. The tranquil weather will be short-lived though; it looks increasingly likely that the Deep South will have a severe weather threat to deal with on Easter Sunday. Still too far out to iron out the exact timing and threats, but make sure you have your severe weather plan in place for Easter, and you’re staying up to date on the latest changes in the forecast. Past any lingering showers or storms early Monday, the weather pattern looks quieter again next week with cooler, more pleasant spring weather (highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s) and a welcome dose of sunshine.
