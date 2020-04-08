Small businesses feeling impact of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Small businesses are feeling the heavy burdens of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some have already made the decision to close their doors in an attempt to keep their businesses alive.
With congress’s aim to support local businesses struggling through the coronavirus pandemic by providing $350 billion to aid in financial support, many have yet to see that come through.
Southern Roots Country Store and Cafe in Uptown Columbus tried to open a second shop before the pandemic hit, but now have been forced to come to a halt. A second shop was supposed to open on Broadway April 1. But once the pandemic hit, all operations stopped in order to stay afloat, including laying off employees.
Southern Roots’ main location in Crawford, Alabama which is famous for serving over the top milkshakes, is closed for now. Sylvia Nolan, owner of Southern Roots, saiseven though the federal government is promising billions of dollars to small businesses to help with payroll, utilities and rent, the loan process is frustrating.
“It’s still in the application process and it’s been about a week, so even though the government opened up new funding, I guess Friday, I haven’t been able to even get a banker on the phone to get that portion going,” said Nolan.
Although many small businesses have come to a halt, you can still choose to support those that are open by opting to shop local instead of at a big box store.
