Snapshot of Columbus during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Stay at home orders in both Alabama and Georgia are changing the way residents see their communities, if they venture out of their homes, that is.
In north Columbus, the streets are emptier than normal for the lunch time hour. Parking lots are mostly empty as delivery and takeout signs litter storefronts.
Some businesses, which are considered essential, have cars packed like sardines.
Many people stand in line outside of Joann Fabrics & Crafts, where they can collect supplies to make masks for health care workers on the front lines.
For some people, they are itching to get out of the house. Whether it’s walking, biking or just sitting by the river, people are allowed to do those things as long as they maintain their social distance.
Columbus police officers are patrolling to make sure you are following the Governor’s restrictions. Law enforcement officials are continuing to serve and protect, while taking precautions along the way as both the Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office have at least one confirmed case.
Another continuing project that is keeping employees at work is construction that is bringing new life to the Fountain City. Brasfield and Gorrie continue their work by the river, creating what will be Hotel Indigo, set to be completed by the end of 2020.
Even shows at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts are postponed or canceled, but the show will go on when the lights of the coronavirus pandemic go down.
