Tutoring centers in Columbus offering virtual learning during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many parents are facing a new challenge of having to continue in-classroom learning but doing it while in quarantine.
Before the pandemic hit, parents brought their kids into tutoring centers for sessions. Now they are able to continue their children’s education in the comfort of their own home while also practicing social distancing, according to Kimberly Voltz, the director of Sylvan Learning Center.
“We have what we call homework classwork support sessions with students to get their school work done and completed correctly and to actually learn some of the new skills that are being pushed to them through online formats or through packets from their schools,” she said.
At Kumon Math and Reading Center on Double Churches Road in Columbus, the same online teaching method via video is also being implemented. According to the Kumon Center’s director, Anusha Subrahmanyam, she sees the need for students to continue their education even while at home.
“This helps parents and the students because they are staying on top and they are doing something meaningful. And when the mind is totally focused on working and working meaningfully, it takes away from fear,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.